An outdoor storage shed in Martin was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers says firefighters were called to the blaze on Pointer Road, just north of Martin, with dispatch advising the structure was already collapsing and that there were small cans of gasoline inside the shed.

Crews battled the fire at the shed while other personnel extinguished smaller grass fires ignited by embers.

No other nearby structures were damaged.

Chief Summers says property and content loss of the structure is estimated at $18,750.