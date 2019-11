A Martin pair has been charged with stealing a moped.

36-year-old Eric Joseph King and 33-year-old Lindsey Faye Ricketts, both of Wilkinson Road in Martin, are charged with Theft of Property over $1,000 after a moped stolen from a residence on Reed Road was found on the porch at their residence.

Both King and Ricketts are being held in the Weakley County Jail.