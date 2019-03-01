The cities of Martin and Paris are listed among the “10 Best Places to Raise a Family in Tennessee,” according to the website HomeSnacks.

The City of Paris made the list at No. 7, followed by the City of Martin at No. 8.

The website’s Data Analyst Chip Tobor says the study used U.S. Census data for its criteria, including: crime (both violent and property); quality of local schools; distance to a major city without necessarily being in it; percentage of households with children; and family-friendly amenities nearby (museums, libraries and colleges).

Tobor says his team then gave each city a “Family Score.” The higher the score, the better the city is for families.

The study limited its results to cities with populations over 10,000 people, or a total of 48 cities in Tennessee.

Paris and Martin were the only cities in West Tennessee, outside of Shelby County, to make the Top 10.

10 Best Places to Raise a Family in Tennessee

Franklin Brentwood Germantown Gallatin Collegdale Portland Paris Martin Spring Hill White House