A man wanted in Wisconsin was captured Monday by the Martin Police Department.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says 33-year-old Ricky Lee II was arrested Monday morning after Martin Police Patrolman Adam Harrison saw Lee in the area of North McCombs and knew Lee had active warrants in Weakley County for assault and vandalism.

When Patrolman Harrison tried to make contact with Lee, he fled on foot and was eventually caught in the area of Railroad Avenue by School Resource Officer Jason Arant.

At the Martin Police Department, it was learned Lee had an active warrant out of Wisconsin.

Fuqua says Lee is charged with Evading Arrest and Fugitive from Justice.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.