A man wanted in Indiana was arrested Friday in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 35-year-old Daniel James Irvine was arrested Friday afternoon at a residence on Beaumont Street.

Irvine was wanted out of Huntington County, Indiana for Nonsupport of Dependent Child.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says Irvine was found hiding behind a computer desk inside the residence where he was staying.

Irvine is being held in the Weakley County Jail until he’s extradited back to Indiana.