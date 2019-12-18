The Martin Police Department will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint during the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

Captain Eric Reed says the checkpoint will be located on University Street between 2:00 and 4:00 the morning of January 1st.

The checkpoint is held in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office in their holiday campaign, “Booze It and Lose It” as well as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” nationwide mobilization.

Law Enforcement agencies across the country will be taking steps to reduce drunk driving crashes and deaths during the holiday season.

Captain Reed says the Martin Police Department reminds everyone to drive safely and buckle up.