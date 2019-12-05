The Martin Police Department was awarded its third state accreditation Wednesday in Nashville at the December meeting of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the process of receiving accreditation.

Chief Teal and Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua were in Nashville Wednesday to receive the award.

The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and ultimately the quality of services provided to the citizens of Tennessee.