The Martin Police Department received a First Place honor for traffic safety last Friday during the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Law Enforcement Challenge Awards in Murfreesboro.

The ceremony is for law enforcement agencies across the state to be recognized for their contributions to traffic safety efforts for the previous year.

Agencies submit reports detailing efforts in several categories including Speed Enforcement, Seatbelt Enforcement, DUI Enforcement, and Officer Training in these areas and compete against similar sized agencies to keep competition equitable.

The Martin Police Department was awarded First Place in the Category of 26 – 45 Officer Agencies.

This achievement represents the hard work of all the officers of the department and their commitment to keeping Martin’s roadways safe.