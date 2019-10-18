The Martin Police Department will be hosting a week-long firearm instruction training next month.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the course is not a firearm training course, but rather a training course for law enforcement officers who will be instructing firearm courses.

The training session will take place the first week of November at the Martin Police Department.

Fuqua says the additional training space at the new Martin Police Department Public Safety Building has allowed the department to host numerous training events with more planned in the future.