The Martin Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Christmas Eve on Meadowbrook Drive.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says just after 10:00 Christmas Eve night, officers were called to 157 Meadowbrook Drive where the female victim told police she was lying on the couch when she heard what sounded like three or four gunshots.

Police discovered a bullet appeared to travel through the door and across the living room, through a wall into a closet and out the other side, before being lodged in the back of a refrigerator.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says the intact bullet was collected for evidence.

Police also found three bullet impacts in the brick on the front of the house, and later discovered five .40-caliber Hornady bullet casings.

Fuqua says the incident is still under investigation.