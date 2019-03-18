The Martin Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at the Slide and Ride Saloon in Martin.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 12:30 Sunday morning, Patrol Captain Eric Reed was in the area of a parking lot adjacent to Slide and Ride Saloon on North Lindell Street, when shots were fired on the other side of the parking lot and a large number of people began to flee the area on foot and in vehicles.

Fuqua says no one has been reported as injured at this time, however several vehicles were hit by bullets and the front door to the club was shot out.

Officers recovered nine spent shell casings in the parking lot and it was learned that the shots followed a large fight involving several subjects near the front door.

The investigation continues by the Martin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, contact the Martin Police Department at (731)687-5355 or CrimeStoppers at (731)587-2611.