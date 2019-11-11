The Martin Police Department is investigating the city’s second shooting in 48 hours.

Chief Don Teal says around 2:30 Monday morning, officers responded to Cambridge Apartments on Lee Street in reference to an individual who had been shot.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Hunter Williams lying on his couch with wounds to his right side.

Williams told police, multiple individuals kicked in his front door and shot him.

Chief Teal says Williams was treated at the scene by Martin EMS before being airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

Police are also investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:00 Saturday morning at The Station Apartments on Peach Street also involving multiple individuals attempting a robbery at gunpoint.

23-year-old Charles Brown III was struck by gunfire and was treated and released from Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding either of the crimes is asked to call the Martin Police Dept. at 731-587-5355 or Crimestoppers at 731-587-2611.