The Martin Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened at two off-campus apartment buildings for UT Martin students.

Chief Don Teal says the first incident happened around 1:00 Saturday morning at The Station Apartments on Peach Street where 23-year-old Charles Brown the Third was struck by gunfire and treated and released from Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The second incident happened around 2:30 Monday morning at Cambridge Apartments on Lee Street where officers found 21-year-old Hunter Williams lying on his couch with wounds to his right side.

Williams is still being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Chief Teal tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

With the incidents happening in close proximity to the university, Chief Teal says his department is in contact with UT Martin’s Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information regarding either of the crimes is asked to call the Martin Police Department.