The Martin Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary at Wendy’s on July 4th.

Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua says Patrolman Adam Stringer responded to a burglary call around 1:30 last Thursday morning at the Wendy’s location at 308 University Street.

According to Fuqua, Patrolman Stringer discovered someone had made entry into the business by breaking a window and an undetermined amount of cash was taken from inside the business during the incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime, should contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.