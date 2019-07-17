The Martin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a July 4th burglary at Wendy’s in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 1:30 on the morning of July 4th, officers responded to Wendy’s on University Street where it was discovered someone had made entry into the business and took a undetermined amount of cash.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, or who the suspect is, contact the Martin Police Department at (731)-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at (731)587-2611.