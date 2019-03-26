Thanks to a $25,000 donation from Pepsi MidAmerica, the Martin Public Library has eclipsed $1,000,000 raised for the new Martin Public Library.

The private fundraising campaign continues with a total goal of $1.5 million for the project, which is part of the City of Martin’s total financing plan for the 35,000 square feet building to be built on the corner of University and Lindell.

During a press conference Tuesday, Foundation President Nick Dunagan says that in recognition of the $25,000 donation from Pepsi MidAmerica, the Culinary and Demonstration Kitchen will be named in honor of Pepsi MidAmerica.

Larry Snider of the Library Foundation tells Thunderbolt Radio News that the most important aspect of the new library is space.

Snider adds that the new library will add a nice architectural presence to downtown Martin.

Dunagan says the design of the new library is the brainchild of renowned library consultant and Martin native, David Warren.

Preparatory work on the new Martin Public Library is currently underway on site as a prelude to the demolition work that is set to begin in the May-June time frame.

The project will go out for bids in July with expected to begin in the fall, with completion of the new library expected in mid-2020.