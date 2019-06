The City of Martin has begun clean-up efforts after straight-line winds caused major damage to properties city-wide Friday night.

The City of Martin Public Works Department will be assisting Republic Services with brush and limb pick-up in the next few weeks.

To help speed up the pick-up process, residents are asked to place tree limbs and brush beside the road.

City streets with extensive damage and fallen trees will be closed during the clean-up and will reopen as soon as possible.