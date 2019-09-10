In their board meetings Monday night, the Martin City Board announced it would open bids Tuesday for the demolition of the Reed Center downtown, while the Sharon Board agreed to repair several fire hydrants in the city.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige announced Monday night that bids would be opened Tuesday for the demolition of the Reed Center building downtown.

The demolition would make way for the construction of the new multi-million dollar Martin Public Library, which is scheduled to begin this fall.

Meanwhile, in Sharon Monday night, board members agreed to pay $5,500 dollars to repair seven fire hydrants in the city.

The city recently contracted with Roger’s Hydrant Service for the flushing and maintenance of the city’s 94 fire hydrants.

Public Works Director Greg Evans said Roger’s found issues with seven of the hydrants during last month’s inspection and flushing.