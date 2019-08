A Martin woman is facing a felony theft charge after being accused of using an app to withdraw over $3,000 dollars from her father’s bank account.

36-year-old Lee Ann Revell is charged with Felony Theft over $1,000 Dollars after bank statements provided her father to Martin Police Patrolman Jeremy Diehl show transactions from July 1st to August 14th totaling $3,300 dollars.

Revell admitted to officers that she did take the money from his account.

She’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.