A Martin woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a truck Tuesday night.

Martin Police Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says 35-year-old Jennifer Murphy was arrested just after midnight Wednesday by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

Murphy was in a 1998 Ford Ranger that had been reported stolen earlier in the night from a residence on Fonville Street in Martin.

Fuqua says Murphy was taken into custody after being discovered in possession of the stolen vehicle and matching the description that was provided by the witness.

Murphy will be formally charged with felony theft by the Martin Police Department after facing additional charges in Stewart County.