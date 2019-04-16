A Martin woman is facing theft and forgery charges after allegedly forging two checks and fraudulently using a debit card.

24-year-old Maxey Brooke Mansfield is accused of taking two checks last month from the victim on K Street and passing them in Martin and taking a debit card and using it to make over $1,000 in purchases.

After totaling the amount taken from the checking account, a total of $1,184 is owed in restitution to the victims.

Mansfield is charged with Theft of Property, two counts of Forgery, and Fraudulent Use of a Debit Card.

Mansfield is set to appear this week in Weakley County General Sessions Court.