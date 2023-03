Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Nethery, age 90, of Martin, will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11:00 at Murphy Funeral Home with Paul Tinkle officiating.

Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 10:00 until service time.

“Miss Mary” proudly served Thunderbolt Broadcasting (WCMT) as a long time “weatherologist” and could be heard daily on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning”.