Beginning at midnight in Madison County, everyone will be required to wear a mask or facial covering while in businesses, organizations, or venues open to the public.

Channel 7 reports the mandate was issued Friday by the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department following a steady increase in COVID-19 positive patients in West Tennessee.

The mandate lasts through August 29.

People eating in restaurants and places of worship are exempt from the mandate.

Children under the age of two are not required to wear face coverings, and businesses are not required to supply face coverings.

Violation of the mask mandate will be a misdemeanor.