The UT Martin 2020 football schedule has been released which features road matchups at 17-time national champion Alabama and regional power Memphis, a home non-conference FCS matchup along with eight OVC matchups.

The Skyhawks tied for the second-best turnaround in the nation last season after posting a 7-5 record while going 6-2 in the OVC.

UT Martin returns seven players who earned postseason honors last season including JaQuez Akins, John Bachus III, Aries Davis, Colton Dowell, Jamarius Landers, Peyton Logan and Gavin Olson.

The Skyhawks open the season on Thursday, September 3 at Hardy Graham Stadium when playing host to Missouri Valley Conference foe Southern Illinois. The Salukis won last season’s matchup 28-14 and narrowly missed out on a berth into the FCS Playoffs.

UTM opens OVC play on the road at defending league champion Austin Peay on Saturday, September 12.

UT Martin hosts Eastern Illinois (September 26), Jacksonville State (October 10), Southeast Missouri (October 24) and Tennessee Tech (November 7) during league play.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks will travel to league foes Eastern Kentucky (October 3), Murray State (October 17) and Tennessee State (October 31) to conclude the OVC slate.

After league play, UT Martin travels to 17-time national champion and SEC power Alabama on Saturday, November 14. The contest will mark the first meeting between the two programs.

UT Martin will conclude the 2020 season with a matchup at in-state power Memphis on Saturday, November 21. The Skyhawks are 4-9-1 against Memphis all-time, including a 20-17 win over the Tigers back in 2012.