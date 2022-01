Obion County Junior High Basketball Championship, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN

Lake Road vs. Ridgemont girls in the early game

Hillcrest vs. South Fulton boys in the late game

High School Basketball

Dresden @ Fulton City

NFC Wild Card Game

Cardinals @ Rams

Join Bob Kesling tonight at 7:00 for “Vol Calls” on STAR 95.1