Matchups for 1/8

Saturday, January 8

all games subject to cancellation

High School Basketball

St. Benedict @ Union City (B), airtime at 5:00 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Dresden at Gleason air time 5:40 on MIX 101.3

Westview @ South Fulton at 1:00

Greenfield @ Bradford

Ripley @ Humboldt

Peabody @ Milan

Dyersburg @ Pontotoc

Lexington @ South Gibson

Carlisle County @ Fulton County

1st Regional All A tournament at Fulton County

Men’s College Basketball

Belmont @ UT Martin, airtime at 3:00 on WCMT