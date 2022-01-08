Matchups for 1/8

January 8, 2022
Saturday, January 8
all games subject to cancellation

High School Basketball

St. Benedict @ Union City (B), airtime at 5:00 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Dresden at Gleason air time 5:40 on MIX 101.3
Westview @ South Fulton at 1:00
Greenfield @ Bradford
Ripley @ Humboldt
Peabody @ Milan
Dyersburg @ Pontotoc
Lexington @ South Gibson
Carlisle County @ Fulton County

1st Regional All A  tournament  at Fulton County

Men’s College Basketball
Belmont @ UT Martin, airtime at 3:00 on WCMT

Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee @ LSU, airtime at 4:30 on STAR 95.1

