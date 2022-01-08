Matchups for 1/8
Saturday, January 8
all games subject to cancellation
High School Basketball
St. Benedict @ Union City (B), airtime at 5:00 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Dresden at Gleason air time 5:40 on MIX 101.3
Westview @ South Fulton at 1:00
Greenfield @ Bradford
Ripley @ Humboldt
Peabody @ Milan
Dyersburg @ Pontotoc
Lexington @ South Gibson
Carlisle County @ Fulton County
1st Regional All A tournament at Fulton County
Men’s College Basketball
Belmont @ UT Martin, airtime at 3:00 on WCMT
Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee @ LSU, airtime at 4:30 on STAR 95.1