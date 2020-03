According to Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, the Weakley County Courthouse will be closed to the public beginning Monday morning.

Mayor Bynum joined WCMT’s Coaches’ Corner on Saturday to give an update on the situation.

Mayor Bynum said that the plans are to have a drop box available for needs that still need to be tended to.

The Weakley County Courthouse will remain closed to the public until afurther notice.