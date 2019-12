Matt McConnell is leaving the Westview Chargers after just one season to take the coaching job at Camden, where he attended high school.

McConnell is replacing William Blow, who resigned after nine years as head coach.

This past season McConnell guided the Chargers to a 6-5 record before losing to Wooddale 54-14 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Westview High School has begun an immediate search for a new head coach.