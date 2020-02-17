U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was on hand Monday to watch the experimental roundup of Asian carp from Kentucky Lake that fisheries officials say would be the first of many.

The roundup mainly targets bighead and silver carp. Those are two of the four invasive carp species collectively known as Asian carp in the U.S. Both bighead and silver carp devour plankton that form the base of the food chains.

The Associated Press found that state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop Asian carp since 2004.

(AP)