A McKenzie man is facing charges in the sexual abuse of a child.

According to a press release from the McKenzie Police Department, Investigator Jasmin Powell, with assistance from other officers from the McKenzie Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Avenue after allegations were made of sexual abuse of a female victim under the age of 10.

Chad Isbell was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Photography of a Minor, Sexual Contact by an Authority Figure, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and Aggravated Assault.

Isbell is being held in the Carroll County Jail with a $225,000 bond.