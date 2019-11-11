The McKenzie Police Department is investigating a weekend death.

According to a release, around 2:30 Saturday morning, McKenzie Police were called to a disturbance complaint at an apartment on Elm Street.

At the scene, officers found the body of 42-year-old Reginald Cozart, of McKenzie, on the floor of the apartment.

Cozart’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for autopsy.

McKenzie Police investigators and TBI agents are investigating the circumstances of the death and have interviewed multiple witnesses.

No suspects are being sought at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McKenzie Police Department.