A McKenzie woman is charged with criminal trespassing and vandalism after doing donuts in a yard and breaking a front window of a residence in Greenfield.

31-year-old Jennifer Lynn Jordan was arrested in the early morning hours Wednesday after getting her truck stuck in the yard of a residence on West Mitchell Road in Greenfield.

Miss Jordan broke the front window trying to get inside and cut her hand in the process.

She was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Vandalism and taken to the Weakley County Jail.