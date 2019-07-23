A McNairy County man has been re-arrested and indicted on a drug charge after being placed on pre-trial release for an earlier charge of distributing methamphetamine.

40-year-old Nickolas Atkins, of Selmer, had previously been indicted along with nineteen co-defendants in two indictments for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana in West Tennessee.

After being placed on pre-trial release on March 18th, last week, a federal grand jury returned a second indictment against Atkins for distributing hydrocodone pills on multiple occasions.

If convicted, Atkins faces a sentence of not more than 20 years in federal prison along with a sentence of not less than 10 years up to life for his prior conspiracy indictment on March 18th.

The case was investigated by the FBI, ATF, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Decatur County, McNairy County, and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Lexington, Dyersburg, Selmer, and Jackson Police Departments.