A Memphis man is facing charges after being found with multiple loaded firearms in his possession after a traffic stop in Martin.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says around 1:00 Saturday morning, 20-year-old Adrian Jamal Jones, of Memphis, was stopped on Hannings Lane by Deputy Shannon Neal after Neal clocked Jones speeding on University Street.

McGowan says after Neal ordered Jones to exit the vehicle and approach the front of the deputy’s car, Neal noticed a pistol in Jones’ waistband and as he removed the weapon, Deputy Neal also observed the smell of alcohol coming from Jones.

The recovered weapon was a Glock 9-milimeter with a loaded 10 round magazine.

After a patdown, Deputy Neal also found a loaded 30-round AR-15 magazine in Jones’ pants pocket.

A search of Jones’ vehicle also revealed an AR-15 rifle with a second loaded 30-round magazine.

Jones is charged with Driving while Intoxicated, Violation of the Drinking Age Law, Possession of a Weapon while Under the Influence, Speeding, Violation of the Open Container Law, and Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License.

After posting a $2,500 bond, Jones was released from the Weakley County Jail with a court date to be determined.

Because of Jones’ age and the location of his arrest, Thunderbolt Radio News did check to see if he is a UT Martin student, but was told that he is not a student at the university.