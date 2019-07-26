The Mid-South Conference is adding Bethel University in McKenzie, Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, and Martin Methodist College in Pulaski to bring the league’s membership total to 12.

All three schools are joining the Mid-South Conference in the 2020-21 school year.

The Mid-South Conference is affiliated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Bethel and Martin Methodist have spent the last six years in the Southern States Conference. Freed-Hardeman is joining the Mid-South Conference from the American Midwest Conference.