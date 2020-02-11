A Middle Tennessee man is dead after falling out of a moving vehicle Sunday on Highway 22 in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says just before 5:00 Sunday morning, deputies were called to the Highway 431/Walmart exit northwest of Martin where they found 44-year-old Chad Brent Plunk, of Columbia, Tennessee.

Plunk had severe injuries to his head and body and died while being airlifted to Memphis.

Captain McGowan says deputies learned that Plunk and his wife were driving west on Highway 22 and during an argument, Plunk opened a car door and fell out of the vehicle.

Authorities believe alcohol played a factor in the incident.