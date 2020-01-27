On Thursday night, Milan High School’s Johnnie Hale Stadium was approved to add a new turf field.

The Milan Special School District Board of Education voted 5-1 to approve the maximum price for the renovations of the stadium that began in November.

According to the Sun, the original price of the renovations was set at $4.8 million dollars; but, with the turf being added, it’s now set at $5.2 million dollars.

New Bulldog Coach Carl Diffee, who was hired in December, and his Milan team will take the new turf for the first time when Milan hosts Trenton Peabody on Thursday night, August 20th. Peabody has a state-best 23-game winning streak coming off back-to-back state championship seasons.