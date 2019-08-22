A minor incident Thursday scraped a Weakley County School bus.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says the incident happened as the bus was departing the Martin Elementary School parking lot and brushed a utility pole.

Martin Elementary SRO Adam Stringer notified Transportation Director Ron Byington and filed a report with Martin Police.

Campbell says the incident resulted in a minor scrape to the rear of the bus with no children affected.

Byington says transportation policies and procedures were followed and the bus continued its afternoon route.