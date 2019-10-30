A man riding a bicycle received only minor injuries in a car/bicycle accident Tuesday afternoon in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the accident happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Skyhawk Parkway and Hannings Lane.

Fuqua says 35-year-old Brittany Underwood, of Union City, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and 21-year-old Cameron Mason, of Jackson, was riding a bicycle when the accident occurred.

Martin EMS responded to the scene and checked Mason for minor injuries, but Mason refused to be transported.

No injuries were sustained by Underwood.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says the investigation continues by crash re-constructionists Officer Trae Vaughn and Officer Scott Diehl.