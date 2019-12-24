Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker is appointing a new West Region Correctional Administrator to succeed the administrator killed in the line of duty during a prison escape in August.

TDOC spokesperson Tylee Tracer says, effective immediately, Warden Trinity Minter will oversee the state’s West Tennessee Prisons, including the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

Minter succeeds Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty on August 7, 2019.

Minter began her career with TDOC in August 2014 as Warden of the Mark Luttrell Correctional Center in Memphis, later transitioning to Warden at the Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center in Henning.

Warden Minter is a native of Bolivar and a graduate of Lane College and Union University.