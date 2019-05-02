Authorities in Western Kentucky are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Paducah.

Channel 6 reports Megan Edgin was last seen Thursday morning around 5:00 at her foster home on North Valley Road.

Paducah Police say she took a blanket and a small dog with her and that she has reportedly been talking on social media with a man from Pennsylvania.

Megan is 5’3″ tall, about 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Megan Edgin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or your local law enforcement agency.