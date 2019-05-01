A Mississippi man is facing drug and gun charges in Weakley County.

41-year-old Clarence Wilson, Jr., of Greenwood, Mississippi, was stopped just after midnight Saturday at a THP Sobriety Checkpoint on State Route 43 in Weakley County.

According to Trooper Chris Moeller’s report, while talking with Wilson, he noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

After Trooper Moeller asked Wilson to get out of the vehicle, Wilson tossed a baggie of marijuana on the ground.

A search of Wilson’s vehicle also revealed an open bottle of vodka, and a handgun.

Wilson is charged with Simple Possession, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence.

Wilson was released from the Weakley County Jail and will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.