As a direct adaptive outcome of the devastating 2019 flood season, mayors from along the Mississippi River are joining the U.S. Geological Survey in a disaster prediction data portal.

A disaster prediction data portal can help mayors with their assessments and equip them with knowledge-based information that aids preparations for floods, drought, and extreme events.

As part of a partnership with the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative, the USGS has developed a portal to provide to MRCTI mayors a one-stop-shop for visualizing current and potential flood impacts.

Mayors can see satellite images before and after flooding, obtain the latest in weather forecasts and warnings, see comprehensive water levels from stream gages, and examine flood inundation models to see where impacts may occur.

Ken-Tenn regional mayors with the MRCTI include Caruthersville Mayor Sue Grantham; Wickliffe Mayor George Lane; Tiptonville Mayor Reid Yates; Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman; and New Madrid Mayor Richard Bodi.