As one Lady Chargers team hopes to make it to a championship game, another Lady Chargers team will be recognized for its state championship.

The Martin Middle School Lady Chargers will be honored Wednesday in Murfreesboro during halftime of the Westview Lady Chargers state quarterfinal game against South Greene.

The Middle School Lady Chargers won the first ever TMSAA State Championship last month, finishing the season with a 22-1 record.

During their championship run, the Martin Middle School girls team won the Weakley County Championship, the Area 11 Championship, and the Section 3 AA Championship.