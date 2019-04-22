More information is expected to be released today in the shooting death of a Greenfield woman Friday afternoon.

Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford says officers were called to a home on Forest Street around 3:40 Friday afternoon were preliminary evidence indicates a female died from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death and the name of the victim has not yet been released.

Chief Radford says while officers are conducting interviews, no suspects are being sought.

The investigation is being conducted by the Greenfield Police Department and the TBI.