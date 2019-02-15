A mother and her four children escaped an early morning house fire in Huntingdon Friday. However. several family pets were lost in the fire.

Huntingdon Public Safety Director Walter Smothers says just before 4:00 Friday morning, the Huntingdon Fire and Rescue Department responded to a residential fire at 300 Chick Lane in Huntingdon.

Captain Doug Pruitt was the first fireman on the scene, and said the house was fully engulfed upon his arrival, and all of the occupants, Ms. Whitney Costa and her four children were outside of the home.

Captain Pruitt says the north end of the home appeared to be the originating section of the fire and that the home is a loss.

Smothers says the mother and her children escaped with just the clothing they were wearing, but several pets did not escape the fire.

Smothers says the Huntingdon Church of Christ began immediate efforts to collect clothing for the children and their mother.

Ages of the children are 10, 12, 14, and 16.

Other churches and individuals have also offered assistance.

Along with Huntingdon Fire and Rescue, fire departments from Hollow Rock, Mixie, Vale, Clarksburg, Westport, McLemoresville, Macedonia, and Baptist-Carroll County EMS all responded to the scene.

Smothers says on a personal note: “I can’t find the words to accurately express how wonderful it is to live in a community like Carroll County and Huntingdon where people respond so quickly when there is a need. May God bless each fireman, medic that responded to this fire and the people that are working to help this family in their time of need.”