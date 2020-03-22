In order to protect the health and safety of their employees and assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19, MTD is idling manufacturing operations in our Martin Facility effective Sunday night March 22 for a period of 2 weeks. At this time MTD Martin will continue operations of distribution, shipping and receiving for those that are willing to work in these areas only. MTD plans to resume manufacturing operations in these facilities on April 6, 2020 unless otherwise noted. All employees of these facilities are advised not to report to work during this timeframe unless otherwise notified by management.

