Multiple law enforcement agencies are wrapping up interdiction training today in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith tells Thunderbolt Radio News the Midwest Counterdrug Training Center, in partnership with the Iowa National Guard Counterdrug Program, is hosting the training for 12 agencies from across Tennessee, Missouri, and Kentucky.

The training is being provided free through local sponsorships from Casey’s, McDonalds, Sonic, and Coca-Cola of Jackson.

(photos courtesy Lt. Danny Smith, Greenfield Police Department)