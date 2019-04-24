U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the latest E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef has infected a total of 156 people across 10 states, including Tennessee and Kentucky.

Kentucky has reported the most cases (65), followed by Tennessee (41) and Georgia (33). Ohio (8), Florida (3), Virginia (2), Mississippi, Minnesota, Indiana, and Illinois (1), have also been named in the CDC’s investigation.

Overall, 20 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

People affected range in age from as young as one-year-old to 83 years old, with a median age of 19.

The CDC says it has not yet identified a common supplier, distributor, or brand of ground beef and has not issued any recommendations to avoid eating or serving ground beef.

The CDC reminds the public to always handle and cook ground beef safely to avoid foodborne illness. Remember to thoroughly cook ground beef and any food that contains ground beef to kill germs, and wash hands with soap and hot water after touching raw ground beef.