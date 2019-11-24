Murray State University Head Football Coach Mitch Stewart has been reassigned to a position within the athletics department and will no longer serve as head football coach.

In a statement released Saturday night, Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said, “I want to thank Mitch and Rikki Stewart for their contributions to Murray State Football and investment in the lives of our student-athletes over the last 10 years. Their sacrifice and effort have built a foundation from which we must grow and improve upon as a program.”

Saal says MSU will conduct an efficient national search for the Racers next head coach and that the university will have no further comment until the search has concluded.